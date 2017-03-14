Committee to hold hearing for KMT's NRI property case

By James Lo -- Hearings to determine whether the Kuomintang (KMT) had illegally acquired the land for its National Research Institute (國家發展研究院) will begin in May, Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (不當黨產處理委員會) spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳) said on Monday.

Shih said an individual by the name of Yeh Sung-jen (葉頌仁) - whose father was the original owner of the piece of land in question - had filed an appeal with the committee on October last year, claiming that the KMT had illegally attained the piece of land on which the institute was built.

According to Yeh, the KMT forced his father to sell the land, around 27,000 square meters in size, at below-market value in 1964. He added that when his father refused the demand, the then-ruling party seized the land by force.

A case involving Yeh and the KMT was held previously in 2011, with the court ruling in favor of the party.

Shih said that the committee had decided to conduct an investigation regardless of the court ruling, as they believe there are a number of irregularities in need of clarification.

The spokeswoman added that the previous ruling was made on a case between the Yeh family and the KMT, but the committee intended to focus on the legality of the KMT's former governing policies.

Shih explained that the committee's main goal was to see if the regulations originally established by the KMT could have enabled them to illegally attain assets under lawful pretenses, lying at the core of so-called "transitional justice."

Should new evidence that could prove Yeh's claims come to light, the case would be the committee's first involving a lawsuit that had previously been formally concluded by a Supreme Court verdict.

KMT Will Prevail: Hu

In response to the upcoming hearing, the KMT's Culture and Communications Committee Chairman Deputy Chairman

Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦) said that

the ill-gotten assets committee

was abusing its executive

powers at the expense of the judiciary.

Hu added that while he expected the KMT to prevail and not shy away from further investigation, the committee and Yeh should refrain from using old cases as a means for personal gain and political attention.