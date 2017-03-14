Young workers hungry for own business: survey

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- With what is reportedly a growingly hostile job market and stagnant wage growth, locals — and young workers in particular — are looking toward entrepreneurship as a career option, a local job bank reported.

In Taiwan, the industry of choice for aspiring entrepreneurs is the dining services industry, where a survey by 1111 Job Bank found that a plurality (30 percent) of respondents were looking to put their own stamp on affordable food.

During a press conference to report on its survey findings, 1111 invited four startup restaurants and beverage shops to share their experiences with starting their own ventures.

The four entrepreneurs were 23, 28, 28, and 32 years old, adequately reflecting the age groups most inclined to start their own business: people ages 21 to 30 (at 33.1 percent) and 31 to 40 (at 35 percent).

What accounts for the slightly larger percentage of those in their 30s willing to give entrepreneurship a shot was "experience and funding," 1111's Deputy General Manager Lee Da-hua (李大華) said.

Given the difficulties associated with starting a new business, Lee said that a few years of professional work experience, at least three years to be exact, was needed.

These years of professional work could help young people obtain valuable work skills and accumulate the capital needed (about NT$77,000) for their businesses.

The NT$77,000 is about NT$11,000 more than what the average college graduate has saved up, Lee said.

On top of professional experience and capital, Lee noted that young business owners needed marketing, business management and finance skills if they wanted to see their businesses do well.

Entrepreneurship in Taiwan

The typical idea of entrepreneurship is to conceptualize an original idea, fund it and put it into motion by oneself. These were the cases for 28-year-old Peng Peng (彭彭) and 32-year-old Yung-yao (永耀), whose endeavors classify them as small business entrepreneurs.

Peng Peng started her own pizza shop (慢慢來pizza屋) right after college and after five years of operation is preparing to open up a second store.

Yung-yao and business partner Eric are the founders of To Be Smoothie (綠果昔專賣店), providing a healthy beverage in a Taiwanese market that is increasingly concerned with food safety.

Another type of entrepreneurship that is becoming increasingly popular in Taiwan is what can be referred to as franchise entrepreneurship or partnering with an existing company to start a business.

Wheelys Cafe, a chain of organic bicycle cafes, is perhaps one of the better-known examples of this sort of entrepreneurship. The company sells its bike-powered coffee carts to anyone interested in starting their own business and from there people become the owners of their own cafe.

Chi-hua (琦驊), 23, bought her own Wheelys Cafe with a group of friends and recently started running her own coffee cart at Syntrend Creative Park.

Wheelys now has 247 stores in 72 countries, a testament to the number of people who want to give starting their own business a chance.