Taiwan Rolling Stock Co. sets sights on metro projects in Southeast Asia

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Rail vehicle maker Taiwan Rolling Stock Co. (TRSC, 台灣車輛公司) said Monday it was pushing to win metro projects in the Southeast Asian region, in line with the Taiwan central government's "New Southbound Policy."

Taiwan Rolling Stock Chairman Tsai Huang-liang (蔡煌瑯) said the company was investing in improving its design, production, repair and certification efforts in order to support the government policy and to lay the groundwork for entering Southeast Asia's rolling stock industry development in the next 20 years.

Made-in-Taiwan Locomotives

Tsai said the company was working to first become successful in Taiwan and then would expand outward throughout Asia.

Taiwan Rolling Stock is building production capacity to produce rolling stock— the locomotives, freight cars and other wheeled vehicles used on railroads — in Taiwan from start to finish.

Locally producing the stock will lower the costs of procurement, operation and repairs, and would retain investment, development and production within the country.

This initiative is expected to create 250 supply chains and create new 25,000 jobs in Taiwan, he said.

Tsai said he hoped that the government would regard the rolling stock industry as a national industry development initiative and help boost the industry onto a global platform.

He estimated that the value of the global rolling stock industry was on track to reach 61 billion euros (US$65 billion) by 2020.

Presidential Inspection

Tsai was speaking in Hsinchu during President Tsai Ing-wen's inspection tour of Taiwan's rolling stock industry on Monday.

During the tour, the president inspected the supply chains, testing chains and factories that provided rolling stock for the Tamhai Light Rail Transit system, select routes of the Taichung MRT system and New Taipei City's circular line.

Tsai Huang-liang, a former lawmaker with no previous experience in rolling stock or business, met with media skepticism at the event.

He pledged to get results, and said he had served on the Legislature's Transportation Committee for 10 years and had a master's degree in business administration from National Taiwan University.

During her public remarks at the event, President Tsai said she expected Taiwan Rolling Stock Co. to lead the industry, boost peripheral industry development and employment.

She said Taiwan Rolling Stock was the only one of its kind in Taiwan that had potential in product integration and manufacturing.

Taiwan had a late start in developing local rolling stocks infrastructure, Tsai said, saying that the nation had been reliant on freeways as the main means of transportation. Aside from the island-wide railway tracks, it was not until the 1990's that Taipei had its own metro tracks, she said.

The Cabinet-led infrastructure initiative for Taiwan, which was announced earlier this year, includes rolling stocks, she said.

The president also said that she hoped a strategy for the industry could be drawn up to meet industry development demands, specifically its demands in regard to international cooperation and technology transferring.