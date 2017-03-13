Images of prostrate deliveryman ignite netizen anger

Images of a express deliveryman prostrate on his knees after failing to make a scheduled delivery on Sunday in Changhua County has drawn netizen ire hours after it was posted onto social media.

The image of an employee of express shipping service President Transnet Corp. (宅急便) on his knees was posted by an eye witness onto Baoliao Gongshe, a closed Facebook group, accompanied by text alleging that the deliveryman was berated and kicked by a couple after their packaged arrived two hours later than scheduled.

Police alerted by residents arrived to find the employee still on the floor sobbing. After questioning, it was revealed that the couple had refused to sign for the package after it arrived late to their address. After an ensuing barrage of insults, the deliveryman threw down his helmet and threatened the couple, saying: "I know where you live!"

The employee claims that he was kicked by the couple. The couple denies attacking the deliveryman and said they did not force the employee to get down on his knees and apologize. Numerous messages have been posted on the company's Facebook page demanding it to take action on behalf of the employee.

"An employee has been humiliated. How are you going to deal with this, by siding with the customer?" wrote one.

Responding to the incident, President Transnet Corp, said it would "fully ensure that the dignity of employees was maintained should they be on the receiving end of unreasonable treatment." It denies that the incident was caused by manpower shortages related to new government workweek regulations.

According to local reports, an administrator of Baoliao Gongshe claims to have received a private message from the company asking that the post be removed. An alleged company-wide gag order has been issued prohibiting employees from talking to the press on the matter.