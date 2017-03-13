News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Monday

March, 13, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Taiwan secures its first All England Open Badminton Championships title
The China Post news staff  March 13, 2017, 12:09 pm TWN
Tai Tzu-ying became Taiwan's first shuttler to win the All England Open Badminton Championships, defeating Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon to secure the women's singles title Sunday in Birmingham.

Tai, the top seed, was one point away from losing the second set before making a remarkable comeback to defeat Intanon 21-16, 22-20 in 51 minutes.

Before Sunday's match, Tai and Intanon had dueled 13 times, with the Thai badminton star -- at one point ranked world no. 1 in 2016 -- winning seven of the matches.

"Many thanks to all the supporters for staying late to enjoy my match, I am very grateful," Tai said after the match.

This year five players from different countries were awarded trophies at the tournament -- which includes men's and women's singles and doubles -- a first since 1999.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search