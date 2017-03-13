|
Taiwan secures its first All England Open Badminton Championships title
|
The China Post news staff March 13, 2017, 12:09 pm TWN
|
Tai Tzu-ying became Taiwan's first shuttler to win the All England Open Badminton Championships, defeating Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon to secure the women's singles title Sunday in Birmingham.
Tai, the top seed, was one point away from losing the second set before making a remarkable comeback to defeat Intanon 21-16, 22-20 in 51 minutes.
Before Sunday's match, Tai and Intanon had dueled 13 times, with the Thai badminton star -- at one point ranked world no. 1 in 2016 -- winning seven of the matches.
"Many thanks to all the supporters for staying late to enjoy my match, I am very grateful," Tai said after the match.
This year five players from different countries were awarded trophies at the tournament -- which includes men's and women's singles and doubles -- a first since 1999.
|
