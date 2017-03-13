News
Rain, colder temps forecast islandwide
The China Post news staff  March 13, 2017, 11:17 am TWN
Prepare yourself for a wet start to the week.

Increased cloud cover from an approaching system will bring scattered showers to most of Taiwan by Monday afternoon, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Residents in Northern and Eastern Taiwan should be prepared for intensified rainfall in the evening hours.

Temperature wise, warm weather will continue to grace Taiwan until Tuesday. Highs of 25 C and above are forecast for northern Taiwan, while areas of the south and Taitung could see temperatures reaching 28 to 31 C. It's best to have a light jacket handy in the evening as large temperature drop offs are expected in the north.

Starting on Tuesday however, a new approaching cold front from China will bring temperatures down significantly. Temperatures are expected to drop to 13 to 14 C in Taipei, and slightly lower at 12-13 C in coastal areas in the north. Temperatures will begin to inch upward starting Thursday when the cold front weakens.

