March, 13, 2017

Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  March 13, 2017, 7:54 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday March 13, 2017.

United Daily News: Gov't cites lack of progress on Chiayi City's sewage system.

China Times: Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye vacates Blue House.

Liberty Times: Gov't to probe land holdings on Institute on Policy Research and Development.

Apple Daily: LG rejects free repairs on overheated smartphones, consumers vow boycott.

