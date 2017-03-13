Two more poultry farms infected with avian flu, taking total to 87

TAIPEI -- Two more poultry farms were confirmed on Saturday to have been infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses, bringing the total to 87 so far this year, according to the Council of Agriculture.

The two locations were both duck farms in Pingtung County's Zhutian and Jiuru townships. A total of 10,696 ducks feared to have been infected with H5N8 and H5N2 subtype viruses were culled, county quarantine officials said.

As of Saturday, 730,316 birds have been destroyed at 87 poultry farms across the country following confirmation of avian flu outbreaks.

Of the 87 farms, 12 were hit by the more virulent H5N6 strain which can be transmitted to humans. Those 12 farms were in Hualien, Tainan, Yunlin and Chiayi, where 41,602 birds have been culled, the COA said.

There have been no reports of humans being infected with the H5N6 virus in Taiwan.

To root out avian flu, the council said it will work with poultry industry operators to change the structure and marketing of the industry.

One proposal is that farmers should avoid raising three generations of egg-laying chickens in one farm — they should be kept separate. Another is that the time-span for selling batches of indigenous chickens should be shortened and water fowl prevented from coming into contact with migratory birds that visit Taiwan, COA said.