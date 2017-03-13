10 must-have skills for a successful millennial

By Kuan-lin Liu -- Workers of all ages have their work cut out for them in Taiwan, where chronic overwork and stagnant wage growth have squeezed employees for decades.

Millennials have found themselves facing additional challenges, as new technology and the changing economy shift the skillsets sought after by the market.

Last year, 57 percent of Taiwanese businesses hired entry-level employees -- a 19 percent drop from the previous year's 76 percent. Job Bank 1111 Deputy General Manager Lee Da-hua (李大華) attributed the decline to the poor economy in 2016, saying that small and midsized companies had generally turned away fresh graduates with little professional experience.

Given that nearly all businesses in the country are either small- or medium-sized corporations -- 97.67 percent -- this puts millennials between a rock and a hard place when looking to enter the workforce.

With the economy rebounding this year, we teamed up with local job banks 1111 and 104 as well as with luxury hotel W Taipei to identify what traits give millennials an edge in the market. We have even included our own tips in case you're a little lost about how to develop these skillsets.

1. Language skills

World-shattering as it may be, "English as your primary foreign language is no longer enough," 1111's Lee told The China Post. Millennials now need to be equipped with a third or fourth language, so based on one's own interest, career prospects and geographical preferences, millennials could choose among Spanish, French, German and Japanese.

Our tip: Get your feet wet by downloading language-learning apps

2. Coding knowledge

Java and C++ is not just for your computer programmers anymore. Lee suggested a foundation in coding, which he said was not a "skill but a sense of logic." Coding allows one to communicate with machines in a concise and short period of time, an important quality which has been recognized and incorporated into Taiwan and other countries' educational system.

Our tip: Start with a visit to code.org