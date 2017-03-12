Viral video an example of how to not change lanes on freeway

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Dashcam footage of a prime example of how not to change lanes on the freeway, posted by the National Highway Police Bureau (國道公路警察局), is now making rounds on social media and media outlets on Saturday.

At the beginning of the viral video, a male voice from the passengers' seat can be heard asking the female driver whether she could see as they drive along a section connecting the Wu Yang Elevated Freeway and Wugu Interchange on a rainy day.

While the driver said she could see, the passenger was heard rebutting her by saying he didn't understand what she was attempting to do, to which the driver offered that she wanted to change lanes.

Things quickly escalated from there.

As the female driver attempted to change lanes, the male passenger can be heard shouting at the driver abort the lane change, warning it was too dangerous.

The driver did not heed her distressed passenger's warnings and quickly bumped into the vehicle in front of them after changing lanes.

The bureau urged drivers drive safely when attempting to change lanes to avoid any collisions.

The Facebook post also wrote that the people involved bravely provided footage of mishap to the police, and that the driver ended up paying repairing expenses for three cars.

In light of a recent post related to the murder of a young model that invoked millions of hateful comments on later-exonerated suspect's Facebook page, the National Highway Police Bureau Facebook page management also urged netizens not to criticize the video.