News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Sunday

March, 12, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Air quality poor for Central and S. Taiwan amid stable weather
The China Post news staff  March 12, 2017, 12:50 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups (level orange) is affecting much of Central and Southern Taiwan this morning, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) readings provided by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Air rated unhealthy (level red) is prevalent in Fengshan and Qianzhen. Locals are advised to avoid outdoor activities in level red areas.

Level orange readings were registered predominantly in Kaohsiung including Qiaotou, Nanzi, Renwu, Zuoying, Qianjin and Dali, but also in Chiayi, Tainan, Puli, and Nantou.

Locals in orange level areas should cease any outdoor activities should symptoms such as eye pain, coughing or a sore throat persist.

Make sure you're donning a surgical mask that can block particulate matter (PM 2.5). Experts suggest those with an N95, N99 or N100 certification for maximum protection.

Meanwhile, the Central Weather Bureau has forecast sporadic rainfall in Eastern Taiwan, Northern Taiwan and mountainous regions in Central and Southern Taiwan; cloudy and sunny weather in western parts of the island and the offshore islands Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.

Minimum temperatures will vary between 16 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees in most parts of Taiwan, with daytime highs reaching 25 to 30 degrees in Western Taiwan. Eastern Taiwan will be cloudy but warm, 23 to 27 degrees.

The bureau reminds people to bring a jacket; the weather will be changeable in Central and Southern Taiwan with large temperature differences between the day and night.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search