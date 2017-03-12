Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff March 12, 2017, 10:44 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Sunday, March 12, 2017.
The United Daily: Protesters march for nuke-free homeland
The Liberty Times: Rift inside White House over trade policy
Apple Daily: Employees get overtime pay for after work hour Line texting, companies blast gov't for micromanaging
China Times: Employees get overtime pay for after work hour Line texting
