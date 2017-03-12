Headlines from across Taiwan

News
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Sunday, March 12, 2017.

The United Daily: Protesters march for nuke-free homeland

The Liberty Times: Rift inside White House over trade policy

Apple Daily: Employees get overtime pay for after work hour Line texting, companies blast gov't for micromanaging

China Times: Employees get overtime pay for after work hour Line texting

