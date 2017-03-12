5,000 marchers urge gov't to meet 'nuclear-free homeland' pledge

An estimated 5,000 people took to the streets in Taipei Saturday to press the government for concrete plans to honor its promise of a nuclear-free homeland by 2025.

Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung responded to the protesters' demands by saying the government's goal of phasing out nuclear power by 2025 remained unchanged, and it would make public its plans for achieving it later this month.

The phasing out of nuclear power by 2025 is written in the recently revised Electricity Act, but environmentalists remain unconvinced of the government's determination to materialize the goal.

The latest protests saw anti-nuclear power demonstrators march down the streets in Taipei, as well as Kaohsiung and Taitung, accusing President Tsai Ing-wen of making an empty promise for a nuclear-free homeland, which was a major part of her election platform.

The protesters demanded the government accelerate the process of phasing out nuclear power, and spell out an energy policy with concrete steps and a timetable.

Nuke Waste in Limelight

Protesters from Taitung's Orchid Island demanded the state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) remove low-level radioactive waste stored on the island.

The protesters from Orchid Island said there were more than 100,000 barrels of low-level wastes on their island, and despite the government's promise of removing them, nothing had been done.

Taipower has been storing all low-level wastes from its nuclear power plants on Orchid Island over the past 35 years. It has faced difficulties finding a new permanent site for storing them, thanks to strong resistance from residents in the neighborhoods of the potential sites.

The Atomic Energy Council (AEC) replied yesterday it had already imposed a NT$10 million fine on Taipower for failing to meet the deadline for finalizing the site for a permanent storage facility. AEC said it has ordered Taipower to accelerate the selection process.

AEC also noted that it had started a review of Taipower's plan for decommissioning the First Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City, and the review was expected to be complete by the end

of June 2017.

AEC said it had also demanded Taipower submit plans by the end of 2018 and by mid-2021 for decommissioning the Second Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei city and the Third Nuclear Power Plant in Hengchun, Pingtung County, respectively.

The Cabinet spokesman, Hsu, said the energy plans to be made public later this month would include ways to increase the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources nationwide to 20 percent by 2025.

What the anti-nuke camp wants:

► A "nuclear-free homeland" act to be made a priority bill in the Legislature

► Immediate cut to budget and all operations of Nuclear Power Plant No. 4

► Expedited removal of nuclear waste from Orchid Island

► Monitoring of food imports from "radiation-tainted" regions