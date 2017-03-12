News
Flying off the shelves
CNA  March 12, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
CNA -- Special editions of the Taoyuan Airport MRT commemorative ticket gift set are displayed Thursday, March 9. This weekend, collectors can try their hand at purchasing a gift set, priced at NT$600, at stations A1, A3, A8 and A18 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Only 3,000 of the sets are available for on-site purchase. Internet presales are also available, though only 2,000 sets are up for grabs online.
