Ready for action, man!
CNA March 12, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
CNA -- An Army officer shows off the latest single-combat uniform at the Yangmei military base on Friday, March 10. Also Friday, the Army's 6th Corps Command invited high-school students to the base to learn how to use the T91 assault rifle. The rifle is produced by the Defense Ministry and is lighter and shorter than previous models.
