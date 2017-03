Wednesday was International Women's Day and police, zookeepers and government officials alike all seemed to get into the swing of things. But how does Taiwan really stack up against other countries when it comes to gender equality? We accosted folk in Huashan 1914 Creative Park to get their thoughts.

Aurelien Migeot and Charlotte Dupuis, from France:

Charlotte: Taiwanese society is very progressive. I think gender equality is important here as well as in France ... I don't think there is a major difference (between the two countries).

Aurelien: (In France), women earn 20 percent less on average. There is a glass ceiling for women. But I think that the new generation, compared to our parents' generation, is more progressive. So women have better jobs, more important jobs. The new generation is very sensitive to this issue ... I think that it is the same over here.

Francisco P., from Spain:

My wife is Taiwanese. I haven't been here that long. I have been here very sporadically — this is maybe my fifth time. I would say that here, it's more traditional than in my country. An example. From what I see, men don't do much (house)work. I don't know, maybe this is just my wife's brother ... I have to change the diaper every day. I have to do some (house)work. My brother-in-law ... he doesn't do anything.

Chang Chih-tsung, 22-year Taiwan resident:

Women give men the "nice guy card" (好人卡) but men don't do that to women. Usually it is women who do this. So I say it is not fair, unequal. I have a big box of these cards.