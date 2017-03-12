The Feed: Readers sound off on overwork

We recently started allowing comments to be posted on ChinaPost.com.tw from Facebook accounts, and you guys are sounding off more every day. This week, readers commented the most on bread-and-butter issues, including overwork and, yes, low wages.

The on-the-job death this week of a tour bus driver (no other fatalities) after a crash killed more than 30 people last month also attracted some comments:

Phillip Mathew Charlier wrote: Heart attack at 40: another victim of Taiwan's overworked-and-underpaid-based economic miracle.

Chien-sheng Tsai urged caution: Your life is at risk if you are a tourist in Taiwan, particularly as part of tour group riding buses, and if you are from Mainland China. Twice is coincidence, but thrice or more…

Taiwan's deplorable human rights record regarding foreign migrants made our front page Monday.

Yu-Tai Chia noted succinctly: Human rights should be protected whether is in Taiwan or in any other places. It is a universal value.

And some thought the issue extended beyond foreign laborers. Foreign expats who feel the same way had an advocate.

Mike Leung wrote: Robbing and exploiting foreign poor expats are professional works of Taiwanese beggars and uneducated claiming to be wealthy and intellectual.

Recent graduates have it tough. A recent survey found they were lowering their starting salary expectations.

Jui-Hsin Chang implored the government to act: Taiwan had been one of the little Asian dragons from several years ago. Unfortunately, our country's economic strength weekends recently. From this article, the fresh graduates don't expect to earn more wages. Not mention that our fresh graduates' first salary is way lower than other Asian countries such as Singapore and South Korea. The president Tsai and her officers should take actions to solve this severe problem.

Finally, we had one suggestion about a low-cost means of keeping mainland military forces at bay.

Khalil Trabelsi: Taiwan military to adopt 'multiple deterrence'

my undies can be a military deterrence!

Nobody said anything about effectiveness.

