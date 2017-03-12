The Archive: What was in The China Post on Jan. 4, 1962?

We delve into a random edition from way back in CP's 65-year history. This week: Thursday, Jan. 4, 1962

TOP HEADLINE IN THIS DAY'S PAPER:

■ Portugal Threatens to Quit UN

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Salazar threatened today to pull Portugal out of the United Nations because of its failure to halt the Goan invasion.

THE DAY'S EDITORIAL:

■ Red China In 1962: Peiping's Lies

In ushering in the year 1962, we have good reason to feel quite sure about certain things, one of which is the fact that Red China faces a bleak future in the next twelvemonth [sic] despite the Peiping regime's attempt to deceive the rest of the world with lies and exaggerations.

IN THE SPORTS SECTION:

■ China Bows to ROK, 1-0; Japan, PI Fight to 3-3 Tie in Baseball Tourney

Two errors caused the Republic of China team to bow to the Republic of Korea yesterday on the second day of the fourth Asian Baseball Championship Tournament. The score was 1 to zero.

AND OUR COMIC FOR THE DAY:

■ Formosan Vignette by Paul Kuo is black-and-white sketches of everyday life in Taiwan.

This one reads: DON'T SQUEEZE THE FRUIT. The real gentleman should be able to tell at a glance which fruit is the most succulent. In case there is any doubt, any bird peckings on the rind should settle the question. The birds' sweet tooth is infallible.