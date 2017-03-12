|
International Edition
Sunday
March, 12, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
The Archive: What was in The China Post on Jan. 4, 1962?
|
The China Post news staff March 12, 2017, 2:59 am TWN
|
We delve into a random edition from way back in CP's 65-year history. This week: Thursday, Jan. 4, 1962
TOP HEADLINE IN THIS DAY'S PAPER:
■ Portugal Threatens to Quit UN
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Salazar threatened today to pull Portugal out of the United Nations because of its failure to halt the Goan invasion.
THE DAY'S EDITORIAL:
■ Red China In 1962: Peiping's Lies
In ushering in the year 1962, we have good reason to feel quite sure about certain things, one of which is the fact that Red China faces a bleak future in the next twelvemonth [sic] despite the Peiping regime's attempt to deceive the rest of the world with lies and exaggerations.
IN THE SPORTS SECTION:
■ China Bows to ROK, 1-0; Japan, PI Fight to 3-3 Tie in Baseball Tourney
Two errors caused the Republic of China team to bow to the Republic of Korea yesterday on the second day of the fourth Asian Baseball Championship Tournament. The score was 1 to zero.
AND OUR COMIC FOR THE DAY:
■ Formosan Vignette by Paul Kuo is black-and-white sketches of everyday life in Taiwan.
This one reads: DON'T SQUEEZE THE FRUIT. The real gentleman should be able to tell at a glance which fruit is the most succulent. In case there is any doubt, any bird peckings on the rind should settle the question. The birds' sweet tooth is infallible.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
3
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
4
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
5
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
6
More knockoff drugs uncovered
7
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
8
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
9
Lanterns, beehive rockets fill sky
10
How to live off 35K in Taipei (as a family of four)