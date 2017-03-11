|
Authorities racing to clean oil-spill off of Green Island
|
The China Post news staff and CNA March 11, 2017, 5:08 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan – The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) and authorities are rushing to clean up a heavy oil spill after an apparent case of illegal dumping in waters off Green Island.
The news was first reported by the United Daily News after Green Island resident Yu Ming-hung posted several photos and a video of the spill on his Facebook page Friday.
The posts showed the sea bed and the northern coast of Green Island coated with thick black oil.
Yu said that a "suspicious" vessel passed Green Island on the morning of March 9 and suggested the ship may have dumped the oil.
EPA officials received reports regarding the oil spill along the coast of Green Island Friday night. Clean-up crews and experts were dispatched to the site on Saturday.
EPA officials said they were using satellite images and ship tracking systems to identify the source of the spill.
The extent of the pollution and impact it would have on marine life and the environment had yet to be determined, the EPA said.
Authorities added that they did not know how long it would take to clean up the spill.
The EPA vowed to find and punish the polluter.
The agency strongly advised the public not to head near the polluted area during the cleanup period for safety and to prevent causing further damage to the environment.
|
