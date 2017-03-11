Beijing should resume official talks with Taiwan: US think tank

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- U.S. representatives had suggested to Beijing that it resume official communications with Taiwan, according to a New York-based think tank.

In its latest report, the National Committee on American Foreign Policy refers to a forum it hosted in late February that was attendee by a delegation from China's Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.

The American presenter at the conference suggested that "Beijing might want to consider resuming official communications with Taiwan authorities and take measures to enhance its 'soft power' to win the 'heart and mind' of the people of Taiwan."

He argued that Beijing's continued pressure would only serve to create greater popular opposition in Taiwan to the idea of political reunification.

The presenter also said that cross-strait relations actually looked "pretty good," despite the media attention over the "Tsai-Trump" phone call and Trump's pre-inauguration tweet raising questions about the "one China" policy.

"The situation is back where it has been since Tsai took office last May," the report quoted him as saying.

The Chinese presenter responded that Beijing's cross-strait policy was directed at influencing the people and voters in Taiwan.

He said cross-strait tensions had risen since the telephone call from Trump to Xi in early February, and he urged the U.S. to do more to persuade Tsai to improve relations with Beijing.

Another Chinese participant also argued that Tsai had changed the status quo by not accepting the "1992 Consensus" — something the speaker said Beijing could not accept.

The think tank specializes in foreign policy and often serves as a dialogue mechanism for U.S. diplomacy.

More of the report can be read here: https://www.ncafp.org/2016/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/NCAFP-Report_Meeting-with-CICIR_Feb-2017.pdf