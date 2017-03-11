|
International Edition
Saturday
March, 11, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Drier, warmer weekend in northern Taiwan but more rain next week
|
CNA March 11, 2017, 9:38 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The rain that people have seen in northern and northeastern Taiwan over the past few days finally let up Saturday but the Central Weather Bureau warned that the weather in the region is likely to become changeable again on March 14.
For this weekend, rain in the northern and northeastern parts of the island would taper off, with daytime highs reaching 22 to 23 degrees Celsius, the bureau said.
Highs could reach 25 to 27 degrees in central Taiwan and 27 to 30 degrees in the south.
Fair weather is forecast all around Taiwan with the exception of eastern Taiwan, where there could be brief showers, and northern Taiwan and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, where brief local showers may occur.
The weather around Taiwan Monday, March 13 is expected to be mostly cloudy to sunny before a weather front approaches the following day. That coupled with intensifying northeastern seasonal winds is expected to bring the temperatures down slightly in northern and northeastern Taiwan.
There will be higher chances of rain on March 15 and 16, according to the weather bureau.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
3
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
4
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
5
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
6
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
7
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
8
Flu cases may rise as cold snap hits Taiwan: CDC
9
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
10
More knockoff drugs uncovered