Drier, warmer weekend in northern Taiwan but more rain next week

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The rain that people have seen in northern and northeastern Taiwan over the past few days finally let up Saturday but the Central Weather Bureau warned that the weather in the region is likely to become changeable again on March 14.

For this weekend, rain in the northern and northeastern parts of the island would taper off, with daytime highs reaching 22 to 23 degrees Celsius, the bureau said.

Highs could reach 25 to 27 degrees in central Taiwan and 27 to 30 degrees in the south.

Fair weather is forecast all around Taiwan with the exception of eastern Taiwan, where there could be brief showers, and northern Taiwan and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, where brief local showers may occur.

The weather around Taiwan Monday, March 13 is expected to be mostly cloudy to sunny before a weather front approaches the following day. That coupled with intensifying northeastern seasonal winds is expected to bring the temperatures down slightly in northern and northeastern Taiwan.

There will be higher chances of rain on March 15 and 16, according to the weather bureau.