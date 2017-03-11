News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  March 11, 2017, 9:29 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Saturday, March 11, 2017.

The United Daily: Park Geun-hye removed from office.

The Liberty Times: Chinese student held for espionage as man in

Taiwan as board director of Chinese company.

Apple Daily: South Korea's first woman president removed from

office.

China Times: Park Geun-hye removed from office; first in South

Korean history.

