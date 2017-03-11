Taipei sees 'record-breaking warm winter'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Local weather company WeatherRisk Explore Inc. revealed recently that Taipei has seen the warmest winter on record, with the mercury dropping below 12 degree Celsius on only four days.

According to the company's analyst Wu Sheng-yu (吳聖宇), as the climatology-defined winter (December to February) officially came to an end, Taipei had recorded no cold fronts — when temperatures dropped below 10 degrees Celsius — during the entire season. According to past records, this was the third time in history that no cold fronts passed through the area during the season.

Wu said that that the average temperature recorded in winter was 19.6 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record high by 1.5 degrees.

WeatherRisk's CEO and founder Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), went as far as to say that Taiwan had, in effect, not had a genuine winter this year.

When asked if the record-breaking warm winter was the result of climate change, Wu said that while more research must be conducted, preliminary investigations suggested that the environment was a factor in cold fronts not coming to Taiwan.

In related news, the Central Weather Bureau reported that the wet weather observed yesterday would continue until Saturday, March 11. Temperatures would range between 12 to 18 degrees Celsius, with Northern Taiwan having the highest possibility of rainfall.