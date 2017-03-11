Chinese NCCU graduate detained for espionage

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taipei District Court on Friday detained and held incommunicado a mainland Chinese man named Zhou Hongxu for espionage and breach of national security.

According to authorities, Zhou was suspected of espionage while studying at National Chengchi University (NCCU, 國立政治大學) between 2012 and 2016.

Local media reported that the Taipei District Prosecutors Office had been building a case around Zhou, as he was suspected of both political espionage and the attempted establishment of a spy network under the instruction of the mainland China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO).

Evidence came to light when the suspect allegedly tried to recruit a local government official. Zhou is accused of inviting an unnamed Ministry of Foreign Affairs official to Japan, where the suspect would receive classified documents regarding Taiwan's foreign affairs.

The gravity of the situation prompted Taipei prosecutors to apprehend the suspect on Thursday night with the help of the National Security Division of the Investigation Bureau, authorities said.

On Friday, the Taipei District Court ruled in favor of the Taipei District Prosecutors to detain the suspect.

According to NCCU spokesman Wang Wen-jie (王文杰), Zhou graduated from the university in 2016 and had shown no signs of his alleged criminal activity while in the school.

Wang went on to say that due to the nature of their application, it is very hard for local universities to scrutinize the circumstances of a mainland Chinese student's enrollment. He added that Zhou was an alumnus who had left the country upon graduation, and that NCCU did not know how the suspect had been able to return to Taiwan.

TAO Questions

Accusations

In response to the allegations against Zhou, TAO spokesman Ma Xiaoguang, questioned the intentions of local authorities regarding Zhou's case.

Ma said that accusing the office of sending a spy to Taiwan, especially in the current climate, was questionable and damaging to the relationship between Taiwan and mainland China.

Ma continued that statements declaring that Zhou was spying on Taiwan at the behest of the office were a lie.

Meanwhile, Mainland Affairs Council Chairwoman Katherine Chang (張小月) said that the council could not provide a statement at this moment, as the case had already entered the judicial process.

However, Chang said it had not changed its policies toward students from China, and that Taiwan continues to welcome Chinese students to further pursue their education.