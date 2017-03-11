News
Han weighs in on KMT rivals
  March 11, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
Former Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強), left, interviews Kuomintang (KMT) chairmanship candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Friday, March 10. Han praised incumbent Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), former Vice President Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), Steve Chan (詹啟賢) and Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) — all his competitors in the race. Han said both Wu and Hao were good choices, each with their own strong suit and connections. He added that while Chan had an impressive resume, he might not be able to get elected.
