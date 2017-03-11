|
March, 11, 2017
The biggest bust
CNA March 11, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
The Coast Guard Administration found 846 kilograms of ketamine worth NT$400 million onboard two rubber rafts originating from Taitung County on Tuesday night. This marks the largest drug bust in the history of the administration.
