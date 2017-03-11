Taiwan to deliver thrills, chills at FILMART

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Culture's Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development gathered entertainers and media for a preview of what would be showcased at the Taiwan Exhibition Hall at the upcoming 2017 Hong Kong International & TV Market (FILMART).

The bureau invited the cast and producers of three films and three TV shows to discuss their work at a pre-FILMART event, amongst which were noted Taiwanese author and director Giddens Ko (九把刀) and Golden Bell Award nominated actor Weber Yang (楊一展).

Bureau Chief Hsu Yi-chun (徐宜君) highlighted the importance of the exhibition, noting that 60 industry-related businesses from the country will be heading to the event, an international platform for cross-media and cross-industry partnerships.

As for what we can expect at FILMART, if this event was any indication there will be plenty of films and TV shows in the crime, thriller and horror genres.

"Who killed Cock Robin?" Director Cheng Wei-hao (程偉豪) explained his choice to do a suspense, thriller movie, saying simply that it was because "there are not a lot of movies in this genre coming out of Taiwan."

Many of the films — including the aforementioned "Who killed Cock Robin?", "White Ant" and "mon mon mon Monsters" — deal with important societal issue, including bullying and mental illness.

Some of the works were not only innovative in their ideas but also in their format. One example, which was showcased at the event, was "Medium Rare," an interactive, app-based show that allows the audience to choose what happens to their characters.

This innovative show features no dialogue but rather relies on the actors' gestures and expressions to convey the plotline.

Users of the app will be able to win prizes and play games while watching the show, giving Taiwanese audiences a truly unique show-watching experience.

The 2017 FILMART begins next Monday, March 13, and is the premier film and TV exhibition in Asia, where producers, investors, and other members of the industry can come together to promote their own work and exchange ideas.