EPA overturns ruling to take Formosa Chemicals license

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation's (FCFC) Changhua will be able to resume operations after the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) withheld the local government's previous decision to revoke its operation permits.

An appeals review committee under the EPA voted in favor of the corporation on Friday, overturning Changhua County Government's decision not to renew three of FCFC's Combined Heat and Power boilers' operation licenses.

The EPA's Deputy Minister Chan Shun-kuei (詹順貴) said that FCFC's three boilers can immediately resume operations even though its former permits have expired.

"The EPA's ruling takes the case back to the beginning, where the county government reviews on FCFC's applications for license renewal, during which time operations are allowed to run as usual," Chan said.

In an online statement, the committee explained the reason for its ruling, saying that despite the county government's "good intentions" to safeguard public health, the procedures it took to achieve that were flawed.

"Given that Taiwan is a nation of law, this committee overrules Changhua County Government's decision to revoke FCFC's licenses due to procedural illegality," the statement read.

Regarding what would happen if the Changhua County Government rejected the FCFC's license renewal applications again, Chan said that he believes the local government and the FCFC will "solve the problem with wisdom."

Environmental groups protested overnight outside the EPA building on Thursday, demanding to attend the review committee meeting the next day. Their request was, however, rejected, with the committee underlining the importance of objectivity and fairness, saying that outside participation could jeopardize committee members' rights and obligations to speak freely.

Polarizing Opinions

The ruling came five months after the Changhua County Government refused to renew three of the corporation's operations permits in October, after they had expired in September.

The local government claimed that the petrochemical company had failed to upgrade its pollution control system despite

repeated warnings, and that the percentage of sulfur content in the bituminous coal used by its power generators continued to exceed safety standards.