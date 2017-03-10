|
International Edition
Saturday
March, 11, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
HTC begins U Ultra shipments to U.S.
|
CNA March 10, 2017, 4:27 pm TWN
|
Taiwan-based HTC Corp. (宏達電) started shipments Friday of its latest flagship smartphone the HTC U Ultra to customers in the United States who pre-ordered the new model.
On its U.S. website, HTC said the U Ultra is available in three colors -- ice white, sapphire blue and brilliant black -- but not cosmetic pink -- in the U.S. market at a price of US$749. In the U.S. market, the U Ultra is currently in stock and unlocked but compatible only with T-Mobile and AT&T Networks, HTC said.
A special sapphire blue version with upgraded specifications is expected to be launched in the U.S. in mid-March, according to the company. The 5.7-inch U Ultra, which has an artificial intelligence function and a slick mirror finish, was unveiled in Taiwan in mid-January.
In addition to the U.S. and Taiwan, the other markets in which the new smartphone is available are Hong Kong, the Middle East, Europe and China. The U Ultra is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and comes in 64GB and 128GB versions.
It has a 12-megapixel UltraPixel rear camera, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a 3000mAH battery. It disposes of the headphone jack but has a USB Type C design for the AI function.
At an investor conference in mid-February, HTC said the U Ultra was expected to boost its sales amid escalating competition in both the high-end and mid-to-low range model segments of the global market.
In February, HTC recorded consolidated sales of NT$4.67 billion (US$150.64 million), up 0.09 percent from a month earlier.
Its monthly sales for January and February were both under US$5 billion, which has left market analysts cautious about HTC's March sales and the effects of the U Ultra on the company's shipments.
In the fourth quarter of last year, HTC posted a loss per share of NT$3.77 and reported a net loss for the seventh consecutive quarter.
For the whole of 2016, it posted a loss per share of NT$12.81, the second steepest after its loss per share of NT$18.78 in 2015.
As of 10:20 a.m. Friday, shares of HTC had fallen 1.05 percent to NT$75.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, while the weighted index was down 0.87 percent amid concerns over the possibility of an imminent rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
3
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
4
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
5
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
6
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
7
Flu cases may rise as cold snap hits Taiwan: CDC
8
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
9
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
10
Lanterns, beehive rockets fill sky