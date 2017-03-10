|
Poor showing at World Baseball Classic to be evaluated: premier
CNA March 10, 2017, 10:06 am TWN
The government will conduct comprehensive evaluations of national athletic agencies after Taiwan's dismal performance at this year's World Baseball Classic (WBC) in South Korea.
Premier Lin Chuan told reporters at the Legislative Yuan Friday that Taiwan's performance this year at the WBC tournament was a disappointment for the country and that the Cabinet would evaluate the matter immediately.
Lin said that the review would look into the selection of players for the team and the performance of each of the team members. The government would also scrutinize sports agencies including the Sports Administration and the Baseball Association for possible inadequacies.
The national team, also known as Chinese Taipei, failed to make it past the opening round of the international tournament, losing in all three of its first round games.
