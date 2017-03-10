News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Friday

March, 10, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Taoyuan senior home fire kills four
The China Post news staff  March 10, 2017, 8:50 am TWN
A fire inside a senior home in Taoyuan's Longtan District early Friday morning has claimed four lives while injuring nine others.

Firefighters were alerted of the fire inside the long-term care facility at 5:05 a.m. It spread rapidly before multiple crews put it out within half an hour. Rescue teams were able to evacuate 109 people. Nine were sent to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Six people were killed in a fire at a elderly care facility in New Taipei in July last year.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search