March, 10, 2017
Taoyuan senior home fire kills four
The China Post news staff March 10, 2017, 8:50 am TWN
A fire inside a senior home in Taoyuan's Longtan District early Friday morning has claimed four lives while injuring nine others.
Firefighters were alerted of the fire inside the long-term care facility at 5:05 a.m. It spread rapidly before multiple crews put it out within half an hour. Rescue teams were able to evacuate 109 people. Nine were sent to hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Six people were killed in a fire at a elderly care facility in New Taipei in July last year.
