Headlines from across Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday March 10, 2017.

United Daily News: Taiwan loses to South Korea in extra innings at WBC.

Liberty Times: The old outnumber the young for first time in Taiwan.

China Times: The old outnumber the young for first time in 15 localities.

Apple Daily: Heartbreaker as Taiwan falls to South Korea in extra innings at WBC.