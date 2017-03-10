Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff March 10, 2017, 8:28 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday March 10, 2017.
United Daily News: Taiwan loses to South Korea in extra innings at WBC.
Liberty Times: The old outnumber the young for first time in Taiwan.
China Times: The old outnumber the young for first time in 15 localities.
Apple Daily: Heartbreaker as Taiwan falls to South Korea in extra innings at WBC.
