Girls In Tech Taiwan wants more women in STEM

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Whether it is underlining the value of women through the Day Without Women event in the United States or recognizing their success in the tech industry in Taiwan, celebrations for March 8 this year spoke with one voice: "Be bold for change."

Girls In Tech Taiwan, an organization that helps women advance their careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields, hosted an event Wednesday night to honor the accomplishments of 40 Taiwanese tech women under 40.

How to be bold? How to take calculated risks? Those were some of the questions posed and addressed in a room full of female data scientists, software engineers and startup CEOs.

Discussion about what it means to be a woman in the workplace son took center stage.

Girls In Tech Taiwan Managing

Director and Women Who Code Taipei City Director Jane Shih spent most of her career in the United States, working for eBay.

When she came back to Taiwan, Shih said she noticed how seldom girls were pushed to pursue computer science

studies.

By working with these organizations, Shih wishes to fill in the gap of female role models within the technology industry, which is one of the factors that weighed into her decision to become managing director of Girls In Tech Taiwan.

The organization strives to connect women in the industry in order to help them advance their careers.

Thanks to the networking events hosted by the organization, Shih has noticed the gradual creation of an "ecosystem" of Taiwanese tech women.

Having a friendlier "ecosystem," Shih said, would push more women to start their own company.

Key to Taiwan's Economic Relaunch?

One of the guest speakers for the event was Christiana Chen, CEO of Silicon Valley startup Pathover, who also shared her experiences working in the tech industry.

Speaking at the event, she said she was convinced that she would not be where she is today had she not left for the United States when she was 14. Like Shih, Chen believes that the answer to female involvement in STEM majors lies in education.

This is why Girls In Tech Taiwan now hosts events at local middle schools such as "coding initiation."

Shih said she firmly believed that by putting voices from different genders and backgrounds into its companies, Taiwan would be able to have a more distinctive voice on the international scene.