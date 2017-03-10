Rail union furious after punishment meted out to striking workers

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taiwan Railway Union, unhappy with a government punishment exacted on some of its members, criticized the Transportation Ministry on Thursday and warned that "there should be a limit to corruption and incompetence."

The union issued an online statement criticizing the Taiwan Railways Administration and the Transportation Ministry.

In the statement, rail workers demanded that the transportation minister immediately reform their work schedule scheme and asked for the revocation of all demerits handed out to its members over a holiday "strike."

Demerits had given to the 331 railway staff who chose to walk off the job during the Lunar New Year holiday, said Lu Jie-shen (鹿潔身), director-general of the Transportation Ministry's Taiwan Railways Administration, at the Legislative Yuan earlier on Thursday.

Among these 331 employees, 235 received one major demerit each, 90 received a minor demerit each and six received two minor demerits each, Lu said, noting that no one was given the two major demerits that would lead to dismissal.

The punishments came after approximately 500 railway staff took industrial action to protest what they said were their poor working conditions and a continual manpower shortage.

As a result of the union's industrial action, many trains were canceled or delayed over the holiday and several counters at local stations were forced to close down.

Full-day Rest

Currently, railway workers are allotted 24 hours' rest after working one day shift and one night shift.

However, the 24 hours begins at 7 a.m. after their night shift, and ends at 7 a.m. next morning. In other words, workers have to clock in and out at the stations every day.

Railway workers have been protesting this system since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May, calling on her to make good on a campaign promise to look out for the interests of blue-collar workers.

Despite a spate of strikes and demonstrations, railway authorities so far have moved only to recruit more staff to ease the manpower shortage, though the number of recruits still falls below what is need, the union said.

The union said that its top goal was to reform the work schedule system but that authorities had yet to give any concrete promise to that end.

Members of the union and labor right supporters argued that their "rest day" should be a complete 24 hours from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. — a full day on which workers do not have to report to their station so that they can truly rest and enjoy activities with family and friends.