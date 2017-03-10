|
International Edition
Friday
March, 10, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Parasites invade local lychees
|
CNA March 10, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
|
CNA -- A horde of tessaratoma papillosa, known more commonly as lychee stink bug nymph, infests a lychee tree. According to the Miaoli District Agricultural Research and Extension Station, lychee stink bug nymphs have been infesting lychee and longan fruit trees all around the country. To save the tree's fruit, the research station said farmers had been breeding anastatus japonicas, a form of parasitoid wasp that attacks and eats lychee stink bug nymphs and other types of tessaratomas.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
3
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
4
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
5
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
6
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
7
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
8
Flu cases may rise as cold snap hits Taiwan: CDC
9
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
10
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report