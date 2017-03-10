Parasites invade local lychees

CNA -- A horde of tessaratoma papillosa, known more commonly as lychee stink bug nymph, infests a lychee tree. According to the Miaoli District Agricultural Research and Extension Station, lychee stink bug nymphs have been infesting lychee and longan fruit trees all around the country. To save the tree's fruit, the research station said farmers had been breeding anastatus japonicas, a form of parasitoid wasp that attacks and eats lychee stink bug nymphs and other types of tessaratomas.