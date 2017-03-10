Where in the world is Kim Jong Nam's son? Not here, Taiwan says

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An immigration official denied Thursday that the son of the recently slain half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in Taiwan, after reports suggested he was on the island.

National Immigration Agency head Ho Jung-tsun said that Kim Han Sol, the son of Kim Jong Nam, had not entered Taiwan, when asked by lawmakers at the Legislature.

But Ho admitted he "did not know" whether Kim had transited in Taiwan while traveling elsewhere.

South Korean media have reported that Kim was currently in Taiwan, which was later on cited by Japanese media.

The report also said that Kim had arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 15.

Japanese media TBS said the South Korean media's reference of an "anonymous government" providing assistance to Kim was in fact referring to Taiwan. The media also named the Netherlands, mainland China and the U.S. as countries that helped Kim.

Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung, when prompted by reporters about the issue, said he could not comment on it. "At least, I don't have any information on the matter."

National Security Bureau Director-General Peng Sheng-chu also denied any knowledge of the situation, and did not elaborate further, according to media reports.

A person identifying himself as Kim Han Sol appeared in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, saying that his father had been killed. The man showed his North Korean diplomatic passport as proof of identity and said he was currently with his mother and sister.

If the young man is confirmed to be Kim Han Sol, it would be the first time that a family member of Kim Jong Nam's family publicly acknowledged his death on Feb. 13.

Kim Jong Nam was killed by the nerve agent VX in an apparent assassination in Kuala Lumpur last month. Malaysian authorities believe two women arrested in the attack are linked to North Korean agents.

North Korea has denied involvement in the death.