Taichung Airport aims to become budget airline hub

The Taichung City government said Thursday that it has set a goal of turning the Taichung Airport in central Taiwan into the country's second budget airline hub after the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

With an increase in the number of low-cost carriers providing services at the Taichung Airport, the city government's Tourism Office said the special municipality is determined to transform the airport into a budget airline center, in a bid to push tourism development in central Taiwan.

Currently, three budget airlines operate out of the Taichung Airport and all of them are foreign: Hong Kong Express Airways flies between Taichung and Hong Kong; South Korea's T'Way Air flies between Taichung and Daegu; and VietJet Air flies between Taichung and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the tourism office, Tiger Taiwan (台灣虎航) is planning to launch Taichung-Macau services at the end of March, while Vietjet Air Thailand is scheduled to start Taichung-Bangkok services at the end of April.

The office said that the new services are expected to bring more tourists from the Southeast Asian countries at a time when the Cabinet is pushing its New Southbound Policy, which is aimed at forging closer business ties with the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The office added that it has taken aim at Singapore and Malaysia by using Hong Kong as a transfer point to bring tourists from the two countries to Taipei, although no regular flights between Taichung and Singapore/Malaysia have yet been launched.

It said that Taichung is also encouraging foreign tourists who visit Taichung to fly from the city to Taiwan's outlying islands such as Penghu.

Since 2015, the city government has made efforts to launch new air transportation services from the Taichung Airport to 12 international destinations -- South Korea's Incheon, Japan's Nagoya, Osaka, Oita and Nagasaki and China's Chengdu, Shenyang, Changzhou, Wuhan, Jieyang and Wuxi.

Currently, the Taichung Airport provides services to 37 international destinations, including 26 in China, according to the office.

The office said that Taichung is keen to establish cooperation links with foreign cities in an attempt to facilitate tourism exchanges.

Among these efforts, the Taichung Airport is expected to sign a sister airport agreement with Nagoya's Central Japan International Airport, and will work closely with authorities in South Koran's Busan, Daegu, Daejeon, Gwangju and Cheongju to explore more tourism business opportunities in the two countries.