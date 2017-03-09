More Taiwan high school graduates going overseas to study

The number of Taiwanese high school graduates who went overseas for undergraduate studies has more than doubled in the past five years, even though the overall number of Taiwanese students studying abroad has declined, a testing organization said Thursday.

The number of high school graduates studying abroad increased from 627 in 2011 to 1,443 in 2015, Chun Shin Ltd., the Taiwan distributor of products by the U.S.-based Educational Testing Service (ETS), cited statistics from the Ministry of Education as saying.

ETS is a U.S.-based non-profit educational testing and assessment organization that administers international tests, including TOEFL, TOEIC and GRE.

Many of these high school graduates have enrolled in universities in China and Hong Kong, but those enrolling in U.S. universities have also increased from 24 percent in 2011 to 30 percent in 2015, Chun Shin said.

Kao Pai-ling (高栢鈴), principal of the Banqiao Senior High School, said that more and more foreign universities have recruited students from his high school in recent years and around 10 students per year choose to study in universities abroad.

Liu Ching-kang (劉慶剛), dean of National Taipei University's College of Humanities, meanwhile, said that the challenge of studying in an English-speaking college is that students are often required to do extensive reading in English within a short period of time and be able to grasp key points and develop their own thoughts and critical perspectives of the reading materials.

He said that traditional English education in Taiwan, which often focuses on thoroughly and repeatedly reading the text, does not necessarily help students to develop true reading capacity.