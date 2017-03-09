Where in the world is Kim Jong Nam's son? Not here, says Taiwan

An immigration official denied Thursday that the son of the recently slain half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in Taiwan, after reports suggested he was on the island.

National Immigration Agency head Ho Jung-tsun said that Kim Han Sol, the son of Kim Jong Nam, had not entered Taiwan.

But Ho admitted he "did not know" whether Kim had transited in Taiwan while traveling elsewhere.

South Korean media have reported that Kim was currently in Taiwan.

A person identifying himself as Kim Han Sol appeared In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, saying that his father had been killed. The man showed his North Korean diplomatic passport as proof of identity and said he was currently with his mother and sister.

Kim Jong Nam was killed by the nerve agent VX in an apparent assassination in Kuala Lumpur last month. Malaysian authorities believe two women arrested in the attack are linked to North Korean agents.

North Korea has denied involvement in the death.