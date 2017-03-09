Railway slaps demerits on striking workers

State-operated Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) today confirmed it was taking disciplinary action against employees who staged industrial action during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Of the 331 employees reviewed for disciplinary action, 235 received one major demerit, six received two minor demerits and 90 received one minor demerit.

Employees received one minor demerit for each day they were "absent without leave." Those away from their posts for more than two days were given one major demerit.

Strikers argue they had taken leave in accordance with the law.

A union representing rail employees criticizes current TRA work shifts as being detrimental to workers' physical health and family lives.

The TRA argues that as public employees, workers must abide by government leave-taking regulations. It added that maintaining the nation's transportation lines during peak hours during the Lunar New Year was also part of the employment contract.

Government employees receiving two major demerits on one occasion are dismissed. Demerits also factor into employee performance reviews and weigh into promotions as well as year-end bonuses.