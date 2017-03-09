Here's your weekend forecast

While mostly cloudy skies will prevail over much of the western half of Taiwan today, rainy weather is forecast to return by Friday for northern Taiwan.

Temperatures for Thursday will also rise slightly, according to meteorologist Wu Te-rong, with a temperature range of 14 to 20 C for northern Taiwan, and 23 to 25 C in the south and central regions.

On Friday, cloud formations from southern China will arrive, bringing showers to northern Taiwan and central mountain regions. Scattered showers are also expected for the central plains and the east. The chances for rain in southern and southeastern Taiwan will be relatively low.

For the weekend, expect the clouds to clear a bit and warmer temperatures. Northern Taiwan will see partly cloud skies, while central and southern regions will get more sunshine. Scattered showers will persist on the east coast.

Sunday conditions may bring scattered showers for northern and eastern Taiwan in the morning, but the sunshine will get through to most of the western parts of the island. Wu is also forecasting warmer daytime temperatures to start off the next week.