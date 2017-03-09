News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  March 9, 2017, 7:49 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday March 9, 2017.

United Daily News: You pollute, you pay: new laws make polluters pay for cleanup operations.

China Times: WBC: Game-ending walk gives the Netherlands a 6-5 win over Taiwan; Taiwan out of second round.

Liberty Times: CIA hacks into Samsung TVs for surveillance activities.

Apple Daily: Taiwan fights for its dignity in WBC match against South Korea tonight.

