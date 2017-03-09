|
International Edition
Thursday
March, 9, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Headlines from across Taiwan
|
The China Post news staff March 9, 2017, 7:49 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday March 9, 2017.
United Daily News: You pollute, you pay: new laws make polluters pay for cleanup operations.
China Times: WBC: Game-ending walk gives the Netherlands a 6-5 win over Taiwan; Taiwan out of second round.
Liberty Times: CIA hacks into Samsung TVs for surveillance activities.
Apple Daily: Taiwan fights for its dignity in WBC match against South Korea tonight.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
3
東廠化危機台灣民主正在衰竭中
4
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
5
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
6
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
7
Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?
8
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
9
Flu cases may rise as cold snap hits Taiwan: CDC
10
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.