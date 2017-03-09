Stiffer penalty mulled for fake drug makers

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Lawmakers of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the People First Party (PFP) said separately Wednesday that they were considering introducing tougher laws against manufacturers of fake drugs.

The announcements came a day after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered a recall of all batches of the lipid-lowering drug Crestor from hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, after a second batch of the medication was found to have been mixed with counterfeit drugs.

KMT Legislator Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said that heavier punishments were needed to deter the unscrupulous businesses that dealt in counterfeit drugs. She said that her husband, a Crestor user, was also affected by the latest recall.

PFP caucus whip Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) said that the party planned to introduce a bill to raise the minimum jail sentence for convicted manufacturers or sellers of fake or banned drugs to five years.

The FDA has requested that Crestor's manufacturer, AstraZeneca, to help replace the counterfeits.

The administration first confirmed on March 4 that batch number MV503 of Crestor 10 milligram tablets had been mixed with counterfeits containing atorvastatin — a cheaper lipid-lowering ingredient — instead of rosuvastatin. The FDA said Tuesday batch number MK479 of Crestor had also been mixed with counterfeits.

Media also alleged the presence of other counterfeit drugs on the market, including fake versions of Januvia, Livalo and Vytorin.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Rebuts Reports of Involvement

The Taiwan arm of the North American Pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme, which manufactures Januvia, pointed out in a statement rebutting reports suggesting that its products had been involved in the counterfeit drug scandal.

Merck Sharp & Dohme pointed out that the company had not been informed by the FDA of any "fake drugs" case that involved its products. The company said it would fully cooperate with government investigations to ensure patients' access to authentic drugs and to thereby protect their safety. It also called for patients not to discontinue their medication due to unsubstantiated reports in order not to endanger their safety.