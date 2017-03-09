Woman in VR

|
CNA March 9, 2017, 12:26 am TWN
|
CNA -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) gets a feel for the VR experience while using an HTC Vive headset during an International Women's Day celebration on Wednesday, Mar. 8. The Ministry of Health and Welfare hosted the event at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park to celebrate and promote the participation of women in six areas of new economy, including technology, green energy, agriculture, craftsmanship, new media, and travel.
