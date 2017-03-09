News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Thursday

March, 9, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Woman in VR
CNA  March 9, 2017, 12:26 am TWN
CNA -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) gets a feel for the VR experience while using an HTC Vive headset during an International Women's Day celebration on Wednesday, Mar. 8. The Ministry of Health and Welfare hosted the event at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park to celebrate and promote the participation of women in six areas of new economy, including technology, green energy, agriculture, craftsmanship, new media, and travel.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search