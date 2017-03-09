Petition urges penalties for animal release

Tens of thousands of online petitioners rallied on Wednesday to keep penalties on illegally raising and releasing wildlife, in the wake of a viral video showing a lawmaker berating a wildlife official and pushing for lighter punishments.

Released yesterday, the viral video showed Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Tai-hua (林岱樺) berating and interrupting Forest Bureau Director-General Lin Hwa-ching (林華慶) last Friday.

In the clip, the lawmaker said that the government should provide a plan B for people who raise general wildlife or protected wildlife that they are no longer able to keep.

"I bought it (the animal) or somebody gave it to me as a gift, but now I want to release to the wild it because I can't keep it anymore," she said.

"But legislator, the act of abandoning animals is not permitted by law," Lin Hwa-ching said.

The legislator repeatedly demanded "a clear answer" from Lin Hwa-ching on what owners should do when they can't keep the animal anymore.

She said the director general's suggestion to "send it to others who can keep it" or "return it to the shop where you bought it" was "unpragmatic."

The lawmaker proposed that owners be allowed to send unwanted wildlife to public shelters, where animals must be cared for until they are adopted out, according to a no-kill policy that came into force earlier this year.

She also insisted that first-time violators of wildlife release laws not be punished but instead be given a mandatory six month-course on animal protection and preservation.

The director general insisted that sending wild animals to public shelters constituted an act of abandonment, and that releasing the animals into the wild could incur environmental disaster.

In response, the lawmaker stood up from her chair and raised her voice, repeating, "Do you want to fight me?" three times, according to the video clip.

Legislators Urged to Abandon Amendment

About a dozen wildlife experts launched a petition Wednesday morning, arguing that the lawmaker was "fooling around" with the Wildlife Conservation Act and was forcing Taiwan taxpayers to shoulder the consequences of releasing wild animals raised as pets.

The online petition was initiated by National Sun Yat-sen University Department of Biological Sciences Associate Professor Yen Shen-Horn (顏聖紘), National Taiwan University School of Forestry and Resource Conservation director Yuan Hsiao-wei (袁孝維) and others.

Yen said that as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 14,000 people had signed the petition.

The petition calls on legislative party caucuses to reject Lin's amendment and to maintain a NT$50,000 to NT$2.5 million penalty for releasing an animal of a protected species and a fine of under NT$50,000 for releasing general wildlife.

"Legislator Lin Tai-hua's actions would not only encourage nationals to purchase and abandon wild animals, causing tremendous pain for them, but would also increase the financial burden on local and central governments as they take care of the abandoned animals and educate people who abandon the animals," the petition read.