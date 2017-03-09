|
Spring trip on a steam train
CNA March 9, 2017, 12:26 am TWN
A CK124 type steam train is seen in this photo provided by the Taiwan Railways Administration on Wednesday, March 8. In celebration of the CK124 steam train's fifth anniversary since it became "sister trains" with the JR Hokkaido Railway Company's C11 type steam train, the Taiwan Railways Administration launched a "spring train one-day trip" event on March 25 during which the steam train will take a round tour between Changhua and Zhunan, departing with the ocean line and back from the mountain line. The tickets will be available at NT$1,888 starting this Friday.
