News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Thursday

March, 9, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Spring trip on a steam train
CNA  March 9, 2017, 12:26 am TWN
A CK124 type steam train is seen in this photo provided by the Taiwan Railways Administration on Wednesday, March 8. In celebration of the CK124 steam train's fifth anniversary since it became "sister trains" with the JR Hokkaido Railway Company's C11 type steam train, the Taiwan Railways Administration launched a "spring train one-day trip" event on March 25 during which the steam train will take a round tour between Changhua and Zhunan, departing with the ocean line and back from the mountain line. The tickets will be available at NT$1,888 starting this Friday.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search