30% of universities censored teaching: official

A Ministry of Education official on Wednesday confirmed that more than 30 percent of Taiwan's universities had agreed to avoid pro-Taiwan independence topics in the classrooms when recruiting Chinese students.

The newly appointed Political Deputy Minister Yao Leehter (姚立德) told a legislative committee on Wednesday that "at least 30 percent" of the educational institutions in Taiwan signed agreements with their Chinese counterparts, promising that Taiwan independence-related topics, including "one China, one Taiwan" and "two Chinas," be excluded from the classrooms.

Kuomintang Legislator Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) questioned Yao on the nature of these agreements that the Taiwan universities had signed, asking whether they violated the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

The act stipulates that cross-strait academic agreements "shall not violate any provision of any law or regulation or involve any content of political nature." Violators could face up to NT$500,000 fine.

Yao said that many of the agreements had breached the act but that given the many variations of the agreement, he could not announce a verdict for all of them.

Lee warned Yao that the event had fomented adversarial sentiment between students and teachers. How the ministry responds to the matter will affect the future of Taiwan's academic collaboration with foreign students, he said.

Yao, a former president of National Taipei University of Technology, said that the Taipei-based university "so far had not signed such an agreement."

A nationwide investigation was launched last week after local media reported that Shih Hsin University had been signing such agreements with Chinese institutions since 2014.

Debate on The Nature of Agreement

Afterward, media reported that another six universities had made similar agreements, provoking a wave of public criticism while triggering fervent debate on whether the agreements violated academic freedom or were in fact shielding education from politics.

Shih Hsin University's public affairs chief Yeh I-jan (葉一璋) was the first to speak out against the criticism, saying that the agreements were "by nature, a statement that politics would be kept out of the classrooms."

Yeh had insisted that it was because of these agreements that Chinese authorities allowed their students to study in Taiwan.

Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) has yet to comment directly on the nature of these agreements, but said that the universities had violated the law by signing them before obtaining approval from the ministry.

Responding to the matter last Thursday, Presidential Office Spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said "academic freedom is a key part of a democracy as well as the stepping stone for the nation's political development. Under no circumstances should it be restrained or jeopardized."