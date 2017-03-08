Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff March 8, 2017, 7:55 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday March 8, 2017.
United Daily News: U.S. THAAD missile system arrives in South Korea.
Liberty Times: Helicopter carrier among military craft to be produced indigenously.
Apple Daily: Credit Suisse Taiwan CEO suspected of insider trading.
China Times: Taiwan drubbed by Israel in WBC opener, 15-7.
