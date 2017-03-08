|
5.2 magnitude quake strikes off east coast of Taiwan
The China Post news staff March 8, 2017, 7:44 am TWN
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County Wednesday morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau.
Occurring at 6:10 a.m., the quake's epicenter was located 63.7 kilometers southeast of Yilan in the Pacific Ocean and struck at a depth of 41.6 km.
The strongest tremor, registering 4 on Taiwan's 1-7 intensity scale, was felt in Yilan, followed by a scale of 3 in Hualien. Locations registering a scale of 2 included other areas of Hualien, northern Taitung, Greater Taipei, Nantou County, Taichung City, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County.
