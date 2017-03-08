News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Wednesday

March, 8, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

5.2 magnitude quake strikes off east coast of Taiwan
The China Post news staff  March 8, 2017, 7:44 am TWN
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County Wednesday morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Occurring at 6:10 a.m., the quake's epicenter was located 63.7 kilometers southeast of Yilan in the Pacific Ocean and struck at a depth of 41.6 km.

The strongest tremor, registering 4 on Taiwan's 1-7 intensity scale, was felt in Yilan, followed by a scale of 3 in Hualien. Locations registering a scale of 2 included other areas of Hualien, northern Taitung, Greater Taipei, Nantou County, Taichung City, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search