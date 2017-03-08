Transitional justice drive threatens cross-strait peace: KMT official

By James Lo -- A senior Kuomintang official has slammed the government's transitional justice agenda, warning that it risks creating social unrest as well inflaming already fraught relations with Beijing.

Kuomintang (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee Deputy Chairman Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦) said Tuesday that the government's recent transitional justice drive — an effort to reverse what the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has described as the legacy of injustices from the period of authoritarian KMT rule over Taiwan — might endanger the nation's ties with mainland China.

Hu's statements came in response to reports of a potential break in ties between Taiwan and St. Lucia, as well as China's Taiwan Affairs Office Director Zhang Zhijun's (張志軍) recent comments warning against Taiwanese independence.

Hu claimed that the rocky ties with Taiwan's allies and provocative rhetoric from Chinese officials were a result of the DPP government's recent transitional justice actions, which he said suggested to the rest of the world that Taiwan was getting ready to declare independence.

He said that the government seemed be using pro-independence rhetoric as an empty means of appeasing the DPP's base.

Hu added that the government consistently shirked away from taking a definitive stance and had remained vague on its position regarding cross-strait relations.

Hu suggested that the government's wavering would give rise to social unrest, pointing to clashes between KMT and pro-independence supporters at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall during the 228 Peace Memorial Day last week.

President Tsai Ing-wen should either follow in the footsteps of former DPP President Chen Shui-bian in declaring independence an unattainable goal or ready the nation for independence, he said, adding that the Tsai government's irresponsibly ambiguous stance was cowardly.

He called the Tsai administration "ignorant and cruel" for "toying with cross-strait ties and domestic harmony."

He said the KMT's current stance was to continue progressing cross-strait relations while upholding the current peace.

The party still supported unification, but such an option should be considered only if most of the nation agrees, he said.